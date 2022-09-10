Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD
Dr. Kevin Welch, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dermatology & Laser Center at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8386
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Welch has been my dermatologist for 25 years . My skin is radiant and beautiful. He has treated me for a rare skin condition, sun damage , precancerous lesions. He has contoured , texture and erased signs of aging . My skin is healthy, vibrant and almost ageless . He is a true, humble and caring MD . He staff is impeccable and has supported me unconditionally on this journey. Thank you Dr. Welch
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Ariz|University of California San Francisco
- Ucsf/Highland Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
