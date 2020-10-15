Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD
Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
The Town and Country Office1140 Business Center Dr Ste 400, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 464-1981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Katy Office18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-1981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Wheeler has operated on me twice in the last two years. I trust him more than any Dr. i have had in 72 years. He talks straight with the patient. He is very professional. He and his staff work well together for the benefit of the patient. He has made decisions and observations that helped me safely through my path with cancer. And he has a nice stitch. Thank you DR. Wheeler for all of your help.
About Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1497732267
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
