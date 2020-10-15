Overview of Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD

Dr. Kevin Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Wheeler works at Memorial & Katy Surgical Specs in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.