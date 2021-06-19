Dr. Khalafalla Bushara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalafalla Bushara, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalafalla Bushara, MD
Dr. Khalafalla Bushara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bushara works at
Dr. Bushara's Office Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital1 Veterans Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417 Directions (612) 725-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bushara?
Been going for years. Kindest and very knowledgable doctor.
About Dr. Khalafalla Bushara, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1841226735
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushara works at
Dr. Bushara speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.