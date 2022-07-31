Overview

Dr. Khalid Abousy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Abousy works at Carient Heart & Vascular in Annandale, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.