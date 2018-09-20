Overview

Dr. Khalid Baig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Baig works at KHALID A BAIG, M.D. in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.