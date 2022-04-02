Dr. Khalid Maqsood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqsood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Maqsood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Maqsood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Heart and Vascular Clinic of Clermont LLC821 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1665Thursday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 201 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (352) 242-1665
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a squeamish and somewhat demanding patient, asking many questions in a nice way. Dr. Maqsood patiently answered my questions and instilled a great sense of confidence, and I agreed to allow him to perform a procedure on me while under anesthesia. That was a very big trust for me to go forward and Doctor Maqsood got me through it. I need further treatment and will always go to Doctor Maqsood for advise. His office assistants are professional, polite, intelligent and caring. HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS DOCTOR.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
Dr. Maqsood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maqsood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maqsood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maqsood has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maqsood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqsood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqsood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqsood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maqsood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.