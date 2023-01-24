Overview of Dr. Khan Li, MD

Dr. Khan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Li works at Neurosurgical Associates in Dickson, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN, Nashville, TN, Shelbyville, TN, Cookeville, TN and Ashland City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.