Dr. Khan Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khan Li, MD
Dr. Khan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates200 Creekside Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2192
Nashville Neurosurgery Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 400, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 208-7171
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5932Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurosurgical Associates310 Colloredo Blvd, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (615) 703-2194
Neurosurgical Associates315 N Washington Ave Ste 155, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 703-2193
Neurosurgical Associates - Ashland City313 N Main St, Ashland City, TN 37015 Directions (615) 703-2195
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Linda Ewell and Dr. Li performed surgery on me on 12-12-22. Dr. Li is a great surgeon. I was so pleased with my doctor visits and how he did my surgery. He so kind and caring. He made me feel so much better about having the surgery. He answered all my questions and concerns. I would recommend him to all my family friends and love one.
About Dr. Khan Li, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770634412
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
