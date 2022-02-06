Dr. Khawaja Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khawaja Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khawaja Rahman, MD
Dr. Khawaja Rahman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Rahman, Khawaja M, M.d.171 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 881-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahman has been my mother's neurologist for over thirty years. During the many years of caring for my mother, he was extremely professional, knowledgeable, kind, and caring. I was my mother's caregiver for 22 years and he listened attentively to my concerns about my mother and gave me sound advice when needed. I will always be grateful for his care of my mother. I highly recommend his professional services.
About Dr. Khawaja Rahman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871687038
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- South Chicago Community Hospital
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.