Overview of Dr. Khurram Malik, MD

Dr. Khurram Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Virginia Retina Specialists in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.