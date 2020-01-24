Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djawdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University / School of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Djawdan Center for Implant and Restorative Dentistry133 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-7645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I became a customer of Dr. Djawdan to replace my front lower teeth. His dental care was extraordinary. His staff was professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Djawdan to my family and friends. In fact, if I ever move from this area no matter where I move to I will always come back to Dr. Djawdan for his services. He is the best! I have utmost confidence in Dr. Djawdan. And my 7-year grandaughter saw my dental implants that Dr. Djawdan did for me and she highly approved of his work.
About Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619097425
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Implant Dentistry
- Chief Resident At Medical College Of Virginia
- Tufts University / School of Dental Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Djawdan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Djawdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Djawdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djawdan.
