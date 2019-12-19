Overview of Dr. Kiarash Khajavi, MD

Dr. Kiarash Khajavi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Khajavi works at St Jude Heritage HC Orthopedics in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.