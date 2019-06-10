Overview

Dr. Kiarash Mirkia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vienna and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mirkia works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.