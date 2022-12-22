Overview

Dr. Kim Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at TMCOne - Wyatt in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.