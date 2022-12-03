Overview

Dr. Kim Lee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Rcs.



Dr. Lee works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.