Overview

Dr. Kim Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Nichols works at Nichols MD of Greenwich in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.