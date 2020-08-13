Dr. Kim Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Locations
Nicholsmd of Greenwich50 Old Field Point Rd Fl 3, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 862-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter struggled with acne since she was 12. After visiting a local dermatologist for 2 years my teenager was just frustrated at the lack of improvement. At 14 we sought out Doctor Nichols. Her knowledge of skin conditions and acne in teens is impressive. Although her services are pricey, they worked wonders on my daughter. Skin is an investment. Her skin is clear and bright with only the occasional blemish. It has greatly improved my daughter's self-esteem regarding her skin. A rating.
About Dr. Kim Nichols, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- King Drew Med Ctr
- St Lukes Roosevelt
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
