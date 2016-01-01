Overview of Dr. Kim O'Connor, MD

Dr. Kim O'Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. O'Connor works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

