See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kim Stearns, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kim Stearns, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kim Stearns, MD

Dr. Kim Stearns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego

They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Stearns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    1730 W 25th St Ste 6E, Cleveland, OH 44113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2222
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedics At Middleburg Heights
    7010 Engle Rd Ste 105, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2222
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Fdn Strongsville
    16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stearns?

    Jul 03, 2022
    I fractured and dislocated my left ankle at midnight on a Saturday night. Sunday morning Dr. Stearns came in and operated on me. I’m 73 years old and 6 weeks later the hard cast was removed my ankle is healed. Thank you Dr. Stearns!
    Grateful — Jul 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kim Stearns, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kim Stearns, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stearns to family and friends

    Dr. Stearns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stearns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kim Stearns, MD.

    About Dr. Kim Stearns, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992764203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Stearns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stearns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stearns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stearns has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stearns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stearns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stearns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stearns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stearns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kim Stearns, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.