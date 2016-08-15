Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD
Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Berni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berni's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Medical Associates of St Charles Missouri Inc10890 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-6710
- 2 70 Jungermann Cir Ste 402, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 362-8200
-
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berni?
I have had experience with other physicians for similar procedures/visits - Dr. K. Berni is exceptional
About Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245289677
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berni works at
Dr. Berni has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Berni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.