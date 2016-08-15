Overview of Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD

Dr. Kimberly Berni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Berni works at Surgical Medical Associates of St Charles Missouri Inc in Lake Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.