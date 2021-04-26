Overview of Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD

Dr. Kimberly Burgess, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Burgess works at Regional Urology-Cross Creek in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.