Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD

Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Cockerham works at Central Valley Eye Medical Grp in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Lodi, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.