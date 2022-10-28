See All Ophthalmologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD

Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Cockerham works at Central Valley Eye Medical Grp in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Lodi, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cockerham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Eye Medical Group Inc.
    36 W Yokuts Ave Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 952-3700
  2. 2
    CVE Modesto Office
    1334 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 579-8800
  3. 3
    Cosmetic Practice
    312 Lincoln Ctr, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 952-3705
  4. 4
    Cosmetic Practice
    1826 W Kettleman Ln Ste F3, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 952-3705
  5. 5
    Oculofacial Plastics, Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmlogy
    1421 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 952-3700
  6. 6
    Senta Clinic
    3590 Camino del Rio N Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 810-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • HealthPlus
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Omni
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cockerham?

    Oct 28, 2022
    For many years I have had double vision (diplopia) and corrective lenses did not help. Dr. Cockerham was recommended and I was told that she could fix my diplopia with surgery. She did and now I don't see double. She was going to perform a second surgery but it was not necessary because of the success of the first. Dr. Cockerham is the best. She not only is a fabulous surgeon but is caring and spends time with you. I don't think you could find a better ophthalmological surgeon.
    Lou Winant — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cockerham to family and friends

    Dr. Cockerham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cockerham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366493629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Genl Hospital|Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Hosp|Letterman Army Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockerham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cockerham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cockerham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cockerham has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockerham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockerham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockerham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockerham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockerham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.