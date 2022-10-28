Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockerham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD
Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Cockerham works at
Dr. Cockerham's Office Locations
-
1
Central Valley Eye Medical Group Inc.36 W Yokuts Ave Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 952-3700
-
2
CVE Modesto Office1334 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 579-8800
-
3
Cosmetic Practice312 Lincoln Ctr, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 952-3705
-
4
Cosmetic Practice1826 W Kettleman Ln Ste F3, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 952-3705
-
5
Oculofacial Plastics, Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmlogy1421 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 952-3700
-
6
Senta Clinic3590 Camino del Rio N Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 810-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthPlus
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cockerham?
For many years I have had double vision (diplopia) and corrective lenses did not help. Dr. Cockerham was recommended and I was told that she could fix my diplopia with surgery. She did and now I don't see double. She was going to perform a second surgery but it was not necessary because of the success of the first. Dr. Cockerham is the best. She not only is a fabulous surgeon but is caring and spends time with you. I don't think you could find a better ophthalmological surgeon.
About Dr. Kimberly Cockerham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366493629
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hospital|Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Hosp|Letterman Army Hospital
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockerham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cockerham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cockerham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockerham works at
Dr. Cockerham has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockerham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockerham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockerham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockerham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockerham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.