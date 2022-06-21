Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM
Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They completed their residency with Botsford General Hospital
Dr. Eickmeier works at
Dr. Eickmeier's Office Locations
-
1
Eickmeier Foot and Ankle Clinic LLC411 DEVONSHIRE DR, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 352-2573
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eickmeier?
Since leaving Sarah Bush are you practicing some where? Samantha
About Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811903651
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eickmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eickmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eickmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eickmeier works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.