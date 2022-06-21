See All Podiatrists in Champaign, IL
Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (8)
Map Pin Small Champaign, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They completed their residency with Botsford General Hospital

Dr. Eickmeier works at Eickmeier Foot and Ankle Clinic in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eickmeier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eickmeier Foot and Ankle Clinic LLC
    411 DEVONSHIRE DR, Champaign, IL 61820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 352-2573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1811903651
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eickmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eickmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eickmeier works at Eickmeier Foot and Ankle Clinic in Champaign, IL. View the full address on Dr. Eickmeier’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickmeier.

