Dr. Kimberly Finder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Finder, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Liposurgery Clinic14855 Blanco Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 492-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment was last Friday with Lori. She was amazing. I appreciate all the information from her and Dr. Finder, all the attentiveness, and caring attitude. Looking forward to my next visit. Mary Ann Rybacki
About Dr. Kimberly Finder, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205026259
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- The University Of Texas At Austin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finder.
