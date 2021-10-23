Overview of Dr. Kimberly Lucey, MD

Dr. Kimberly Lucey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lucey works at Kimberly Ann Lucey, M.D, P.C. in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.