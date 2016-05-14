Overview

Dr. Kimberly Mills, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT.



Dr. Mills works at Kimberly M Mills MD APMC in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.