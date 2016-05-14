Dr. Kimberly Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Mills, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT.
Dr. Mills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kimberly M. Mills MD A Professional Medical Corp.2804 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 388-0032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
They saved my life catching melanoma early! Went through surgery and its been eight years now.
About Dr. Kimberly Mills, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194825729
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.