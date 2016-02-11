Overview of Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD

Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Pargeon works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.