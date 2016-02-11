See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD

Neurology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD

Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Pargeon works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pargeon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2016
    Dr. Pargeon spent a lot of time with me,suggesting mild changes to my medication regimen and answering all my questions thoroughly.
    New York, NY — Feb 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588791933
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pargeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pargeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pargeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pargeon works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pargeon’s profile.

    Dr. Pargeon has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pargeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pargeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pargeon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pargeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pargeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

