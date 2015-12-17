Overview of Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD

Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University



Dr. Phillips works at Richmond Pediatric Associates in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.