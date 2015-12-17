Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD
Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Richmond Pediatric Associates9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Richmond Pediatric Associates7521 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 286-6392Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have followed with her for more than 10 years. She is outstanding in all regards
About Dr. Kimberly Phillips, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1033223870
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- VCU/Med Coll VA|VCU/Med Coll VA|Vcu/Med College Va|Vcu/Med College Va
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.