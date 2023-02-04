Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sippel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD
Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sippel works at
Dr. Sippel's Office Locations
Laser Vision Center1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor ! Highly recommend !!
About Dr. Kimberly Sippel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- 1134114549
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sippel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sippel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sippel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sippel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sippel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sippel speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sippel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sippel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sippel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sippel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.