Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.