Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM
Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Findlay Office7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Ohio Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc.3101 W Us Highway 224, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 427-1984
Blanchard Valley Hospital1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-4500
Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Inc15054 E Us Route 224, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was leaving a comment because I dont believe Dr. Smith would judge someone based upon their family history I've had a great experience with her she diagnosed me with flat feet an recommended orthotics for me
About Dr. Kimberly Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780831958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
