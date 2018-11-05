See All Podiatrists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Willow Grove, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with North Philadelphia Health System- St Joseph

Dr. Wilkie works at Foot and Ankle Specialty Center in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialty Center
    2400 Maryland Rd Ste 30, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1578568168
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Philadelphia Health System- St Joseph
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkie works at Foot and Ankle Specialty Center in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wilkie’s profile.

    Dr. Wilkie has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

