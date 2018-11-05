Overview of Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM

Dr. Kimberly Wilkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with North Philadelphia Health System- St Joseph



Dr. Wilkie works at Foot and Ankle Specialty Center in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.