Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD

Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Moosazadeh works at University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moosazadeh's Office Locations

  1
    University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC
    2318 31st St # 210, Astoria, NY 11105 (718) 777-1885
  2
    Kioomars Moosazadeh M D
    140 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 829-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Moosazadeh?

    Jul 28, 2021
    This is sharika griggs Dr.Moosazadeh is a great doctor he helps all of his patients I will refer all friends and family to him he explains your issues and he listens I have a appointment with him tomorrow at 1030 I need to know if I can do a telecommunication with him on the phone i can't walk my knee is extremely swollen and there is no vehicle for a ride for 3 weeks please help me
    Sharika griggs — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    41 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    1467423186
    Education & Certifications

    Sports Med
    Downstate-SUNY
    The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kioomars Moosazadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosazadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moosazadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moosazadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosazadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosazadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosazadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosazadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

