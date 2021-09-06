Dr. Lyche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kip Lyche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kip Lyche, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Lyche works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
-
2
Family Dental Center1901 Solar Dr Ste 205, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyche?
Very skilled surgeon & doctor. Had a bad case of oral & esophageal thrush (still don't know if that caused it but that's the theory) that got out of hand. Couldn't eat solid food from July 25th - August 25th, not even pureed food, only ensure drinks. My body would have strange reactions for a little bit if I ate/drank anything other than ensure & water. Weighed 98 pounds (lost 6 pounds in a month) & living on 900 calories/day from ensure. Dr. Lyche took me seriously, brought me in for an endoscopy. In 24 hours I wasn't eating solid food, however, by August 30th, several weeks after the esophageal dilation, I was eating regularly again, not even pureed foods. I am back to a completely normal diet now & gaining weight. If it wasn't for getting in as quickly as I did, I would have been drinking boost drinks for another 3 months and probably lose more weight. Thank you Dr. Lyche!! My only advice is to make sure to asked to be prescribed acid reducers!!
About Dr. Kip Lyche, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811927981
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyche works at
Dr. Lyche has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lyche speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.