Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD
Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah works at
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois7836 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 494-3484
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana Marion Office1453 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (260) 494-3484Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nephrology associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Warsaw3332 Lake City Hwy, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 494-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a telephone visit. The doctor was very personable. Has a good sense of humor. He asked questions and told us his plan of action and what tests he ordered. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah speaks Hindi and Kannada.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah.
