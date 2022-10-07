Overview of Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD

Dr. Kiran Babu-Chikkalingaiah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Babu-Chikkalingaiah works at LUTHERAN WEIGHT MANAGEMENT CLINIC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Marion, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.