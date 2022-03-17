Dr. Bath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiran Bath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kiran Bath, MD
Dr. Kiran Bath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Bath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bath's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of North Orange County A Medical Corp.381 Imperial Hwy, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bath?
I had been suffering with severe headaches of unknown origin and my primary care physician referred me to Dr. Bath. She was very understanding and thorough in helping to diagnose and treat my symptoms.
About Dr. Kiran Bath, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1689831380
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bath works at
Dr. Bath has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.