Overview of Dr. Kiran Reddy, MD

Dr. Kiran Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck School Of Med University Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.