Dr. Kirk Larkin, DPM
Dr. Kirk Larkin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Larkin Foot and Ankle Institute10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 208, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 623-2212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor! I’m so impressed with this office. They have put in place very safe protocols during this pandemic. Very clean and professional! I needed to be seen for extreme ankle pain and Dr. Larkin is the BEST!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1558691071
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- California School of Podiatric Medicine
- Southern Utah University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkin works at
Dr. Larkin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larkin speaks Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.