Overview of Dr. Kishan Patel, MD

Dr. Kishan Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Patel works at Complete Neurological Care, P.C. in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.