Dr. Challa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishore Challa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishore Challa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Challa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Charleston Cardiology Associates4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 300, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-3688
-
2
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Challa?
Dr. Challa is a true professional and appears to really care about each of his patients well being. His staff is wonderfully proficient, professional and friendly. You may have to wait a little in his office, but the wait is worth while because you are always greeted by his friendly smile and caring attitude.
About Dr. Kishore Challa, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043377062
Education & Certifications
- BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challa works at
Dr. Challa has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Challa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.