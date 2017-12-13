Overview of Dr. Kishore Khankari, MD

Dr. Kishore Khankari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Khankari works at Franciscan Health Dyer in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.