Dr. Kishorkumar Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishorkumar Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kishorkumar Desai, MD
Dr. Kishorkumar Desai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Caldwell Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
-
1
Owensboro Health Medical Group Rheumatology1000 Breckenridge St Ste 303, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
- Caldwell Medical Center
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
The best Rheumatologist in this area. Staff is awesome !
About Dr. Kishorkumar Desai, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1124005038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Med Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.