Overview of Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD

Dr. Klaus Freeland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Riley, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Freeland works at Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley, KS with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.