Overview of Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD

Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. See-Tho works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.