Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Mountain View, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD

Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. See-Tho works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. See-Tho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
  2. 2
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Mastectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphangioma
Megacolon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2020
    My years of struggle with Gallbladder attacks due to gallstones and trips to the ER finally led to an ERCP procedure. I didn't want to take any further chances with my health. I consulted Dr.See-Tho to discuss my Acute cholecystitis. At first, I was first skeptical about laparoscopic surgery, the recovery time, and the process. After discussing in detail with Dr.See-Tho about laparoscopic surgery and the recovery process, I was able to go in for surgery in June 2020. Dr. See-Tho is a highly skilled surgeon, and I strongly recommend him. He took great care of performing my surgery and gave clear post-op and recovery instructions. My post-op checkup and recovery have been remarkable, with no complications, and I am no longer worried about getting those painful Gallbladder attacks. A BIG thanks to Dr.See-Tho and his care team- I am able to lead a healthy and happier life now!
    Rekha.M — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1851472351
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hospital
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klaus See-Tho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. See-Tho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. See-Tho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. See-Tho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. See-Tho has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. See-Tho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. See-Tho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. See-Tho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. See-Tho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. See-Tho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

