Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koji Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Koji Park, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Gastroenterology1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 8B, New York, NY 10025 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions
-
3
Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Koji Park, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124343694
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Obesity and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.