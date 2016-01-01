Overview

Dr. Koji Park, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Park works at Mount Sinai Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.