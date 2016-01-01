Overview of Dr. Kraig Bower, MD

Dr. Kraig Bower, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Bower works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.