Overview of Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO

Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pepper works at Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders in Granbury, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.