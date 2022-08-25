Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO
Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pepper works at
Dr. Pepper's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Suzanne Goochild2200 James Rd, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (817) 632-0020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kraig R Pepper DO PA6049 S Hulen St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 632-0020
-
3
Premier Orthopedics6930 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 632-0020
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pepper?
Dr. Pepper and Robby are very attentive to all my issues along with the rest of the staff except for Susan molina she lies and gives out incorrect information such as not knowing what is going on she very definitely needs to be replaced with someone who has a better understanding of how to do her job professionally and not like she has no clue of what is going on. I have been treated for a injury for the last three weeks and she just told the workers comp. Representative that they had not seen me even once which is a blatant lie. In my opinion she should be replaced
About Dr. Kraig Pepper, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568444107
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Pinnacle Health Systems
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pepper works at
Dr. Pepper has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pepper speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.