Dr. Krikor Tufenkjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krikor Tufenkjian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Philadelphia Office219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-6915
2
CHI ACC Neurology601 N 30th St Ste 5300, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0070
3
Alegent Creighton Neurology Dundee5002 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132 Directions (402) 717-0785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Krikor Tufenkjian, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407040157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
