Dr. Kris Ford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lavaca Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at Podiatry Group Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.