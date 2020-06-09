Dr. Kris Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Howard, MD
Dr. Kris Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.
West Texas Dermatology Ctr8141 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 563-3113
Removed a melanoma and a badal cell . Kind intelligent compassionate physician. Would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Kris Howard, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740283019
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.