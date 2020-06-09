Overview

Dr. Kris Howard, MD is a Dermatologist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.



Dr. Howard works at West Texas Dermatology Ctr in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.