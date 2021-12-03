Dr. Krishna Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Raju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Krishna Raju, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-1925
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr. Raju and her staff could not be better. Took all necessary time with me, explained everything fully and in a way that was easy to understand. She and her staff were most pleasant and came across as very caring individuals.
About Dr. Krishna Raju, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1922058940
- N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Raju has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raju speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
