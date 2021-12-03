See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Krishna Raju, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krishna Raju, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Raju works at PULMONARY CRITICAL CARE AND SLEEP in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep
    Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep
7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908
(239) 985-1925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Raju and her staff could not be better. Took all necessary time with me, explained everything fully and in a way that was easy to understand. She and her staff were most pleasant and came across as very caring individuals.
    Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Krishna Raju, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    • N.T.R. UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES VIJAYAWADA / MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju works at PULMONARY CRITICAL CARE AND SLEEP in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Raju’s profile.

    Dr. Raju has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

