Overview of Dr. Krishnaswamy Swaminathan, MD

Dr. Krishnaswamy Swaminathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Swaminathan works at Ocala Vascular Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.