Dr. Krishnendu Bhadra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishnendu Bhadra, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Krishnendu Bhadra, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093850745
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
